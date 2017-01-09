Price at the pump rapidly rising

Gas prices are on the rise. (WFSB file photo)

Drivers are seeing prices at the gas pumps rapidly rise.

GasBuddy.com said in Connecticut, they're up about 12 cents over the past month.

However, industry experts said relief is in sight.

Dylan Jelliffee said at 19 years old and making minimum wage, he knew every bit of the pain at the pump.

"It most negatively affects those who can't afford it," he said.

Turenne and his wife said they just moved to Middletown and drive a fuel efficient car. However, he said his wife's SUV is a difference story.

"It consumes more gas than it should," Turenne said.

Gas prices nationwide have been rising steadily. Experts blamed most of that to a rise in crude oil prices.

That came in the wake of announcements in November and December by oil-producing nations that production would be cut dramatically for 2017.

GasBuddy said word of those upcoming cuts led financial markets to push crude oil up to $20 per barrel.

Prices were up in Connecticut by 2 cents since last week and 40 cents from a year ago.

Experts said this is a time when prices customarily are down.

They said that's expected to happen.

