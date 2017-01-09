Teen, 3 young people in Hamden arrested for stealing BMW

A BMW reported stolen from Glastonbury was found in the possession of four people in Hamden, according to police.

Officers said they arrested 18-year-old John Pope and three juveniles on Saturday around 4:15 p.m.

Police said the responded to the area of Saint Mary and Dudley Streets for the report of a recovered stolen vehicle.

Pope and the three young people were found inside the vehicle.

Police said they charged Pope with first-degree larceny.

He was held on a $10,000 bond and was given a court date of Jan. 20 in Meriden.

The juveniles, two of whom were 16 and the third was 14, were also charged with first-degree larceny.

They'll face a judge in juvenile court in New Haven on Jan. 18.

