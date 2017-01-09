1 dead after crash in Norwalk

A woman died after police said her parked car was hit by another motor vehicle in Norwalk on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported in the area of 2 Camp St. around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters helped the female driver had been injured and rushed her to Norwalk Hospital where police said she died on Sunday.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3053.

