Deer rescued after being trapped on ice in Simsbury

A heroic rescue was caught on camera on Monday after a deer was stuck on the iced-over Farmington River.

The deer was unable to get off of the Farmington River on Monday morning. According to animal control officer Mark Rudewicz, the deer may have been chased onto the river by coyotes around 9 a.m.

"It was right on the edge of the water and ice and it looked like it was about to go in or it just came out, I couldn't tell," Rudewicz said.

Robert Bylykbashi was heading to work when he noticed a group of people, gathering on the side of the road near the banks of the Farmington River. That's when, he spotted a deer stuck on the ice.

"Jokingly, I told my wife I'm going to rescue it," Bylykbashi said. "And of course, she told me not to."

After seeing this animal, people were quick to pull out their phones and alert police.

"We'll see if we can't help the poor thing," dispatcher said.

"It's not stuck through the ice…so if you could like lasso it," an eyewitness told dispatch.

The deer was able to crawl out onto the ice, but has remained there. Rescuers spent some time trying to figure out the best way to rescue it without hurting it or rescuers.

"It's made some great strides a foot at a time ...making its way towards the river bank," Rudewicz said.

Members of a local nature society attempted to throw sand on the ice to help give the animal some traction. However, that didn't help.

"We tied ourselves off and harnessed to make sure we were secure," Rudewicz said.

Around 1:45 p.m, Rudewicz along with a naturalist from the Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton made their way onto the ice. The naturalist slowly crawl on all fours towards the physically exhausted animal.

"She was kicking and screaming and naturally, she's frightened," Rudewicz said.

The deer was taken to a facility where it was being evaluated. Sadly, on Tuesday, environmental officials said the deer had to be euthanized by a local veterinarian after it was determined the deer was too severely injured to be saved.

Officials said the deer hadn't moved much since being removed from the ice, and suffered a broken shoulder and jaw, among other injuries.

