Man accused of entering home, trying to sexually assault a young woman

A man is accused of forcing his way into a woman's home in Middletown, attacking and trying to sexually assault her.

Police said Berthony Jean-Baptiste was arrested on a number of charges.

Officers said they first responded to a call for help on Friday just after 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a girl with a bloody nose who was hysterical. Police said the victim was a juvenile.

The victim told police that the suspect, later identified as Jean-Baptiste, entered her home through a front door and asked for a specific female by name.

The victim explained to Jean-Baptiste that the named person did not live there and asked him to leave.

Jean-Baptiste, however, knocked the victim to the ground, smashed her head to the ground and struck her in the face as many as eight times, according to investigators.

Police also said the suspect tried to remove the victim's pants, but was not successful. She was able to escape and run out of the home to get help.

She was also able to positively identify Jean-Baptiste from through a mug shot provided by state police.

Jean-Baptiste was charged with home invasion, attempted to commit first-degree sexual assault, second-degree strangulation, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

Jean-Baptiste, who has a criminal record in Massachusetts and some pending cases in Connecticut, faced a judge in Middletown Superior Court on Monday morning. His bond was set at $1 million. His next court date was Jan. 24.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.