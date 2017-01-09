Lockdown at Day Kimball Hospital lifted after report of man with handgun

A hospital in Putnam was placed on lockdown for a brief period of time on Monday afternoon.

State police said callers were reporting a man with a "possible handgun" outside the Day Kimball Hospital on Pomfret Street.

Initially, state police said those reports were "unfounded" and "misreported."

Later on Monday, police said a handgun was seen holstered on a man, however it was not in his hand and it was never displayed by the man.

Troopers said there were no reports of shots being fired.

The lockdown was lifted at Day Kimball Hospital around 2 p.m.

Nearby schools were updated about the incident. All Putnam schools and Woodstock Academy were placed on lockdown on Monday afternoon, due to the incident.

Troopers checked the hospital, schools and surrounding area and deemed everything was safe.

