PD: Two teenagers reported missing from Southington group home

The two girls were last seen on Sunday night (Southington police)

Southington police said two teenage girls have been reported missing after they walked out of a group home on Sunday night.

Police said 15-year-old Kelly Caldwell and 14-year-old Ma’Kiya Henderson walked out of the Winifred House on Birchcrest Drive on Sunday night, around 8:30 p.m.

The staff notified police about the missing girls.

Police said Henderson is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and has brown hair and weighs about 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, grey sweatpants with “Boston” down the leg, a brown coat with hood and black sneakers.

Caldwell is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue crew neck sweat shirt with a champion logo on the front, grey sweatpants, a grey puffer coat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact police at 860-621-0101.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.