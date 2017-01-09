Motorcycle fire prompts evacuation at building in Vernon

People were evacuated from a building in Vernon on Monday afternoon because of a motorcycle fire.

Authorities said there was a vehicle fire inside a commercial building at 200 West Main St. around 4:15 p.m.

Crews pulled the motorcycle out of the building and put the fire out.

There was smoke inside the building, but it is unclear if there was any damage.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

