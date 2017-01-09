PD: Two seriously injured in East Hampton crash

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in East Hampton on Monday morning. (WFSB)

Two people were seriously injured in a crash that happened in East Hampton on Monday morning.

The crash happened on Route 151, near Route 66, around 11:30 a.m.

Police said a car was pulling out of a commercial driveway when it collided with a car that was traveling down Route 151.

The operator of the car that was exiting the driveway was identified as a 39-year-old woman who was seriously injured.

The front seat passenger of her car, identified as a 47-year-old man, was also seriously injured.

The driver of the second car did not appear to have sustained any visible injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

