Victim of 25-vehicle crash in Middletown speaks with Eyewitness News

One of the victims of a 25-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Middletown over the weekend spoke with Eyewitness News about the accident.

Amanda Coler was one of the victims involved in the crash on Saturday. The 25-car pileup including four tractor tractors happened near exit 21.

“The truck was literally across the whole highway, so no one could get by,” Coler said.

For six hours, the southbound side of the highway was shut down on Saturday.

“I really just lost control of my car,” Coler said. “I don't think I was a reckless driver. I just couldn't stop my car.”

Coler said she was driving just 25 miles an hour when she lost control in the white out conditions. She added after she hit a car, she got out of her's and described it like a scene out of a movie.

“Some people were screaming that they are stuck and couldn't get out of their cars because their cars were crushed,” Coler said. “Some people were going around with hammers to get people out of their cars.

Many people called 911. For Coler, she turned 21 that day and was heading to pick up her boyfriend at the New Haven Union Station.

“Saturday was my birthday. I was on exit 21,” Coler said. “I turned 21 and I was the 21st car to hit.”

Not exactly how she was expecting her day to turn out. But, if anything, Coler said she's learned something.

“I should have listened to my mother,” Coler said. “It's not worth it. Risking your life isn't worth getting where you need to be.”

In total, 30 people were hurt and were sent to local hospital. Everyone is expected to be OK. Coler said she pulled out her back, but felt lucky to be alive.

Her family did pick up her boyfriend later on.

