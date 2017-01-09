Waterbury family of deadly hit-and-run victim offering reward for arrest

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan following a hit-and-run that happened earlier this month. (Waterbury police photo)

A grandmother was killed just days before Christmas, and as Waterbury police continue to search for the driver of the car that hit her, the victim's family is hoping a reward will help.

David Martin said he has already hung dozens of fliers around the city after pleading for the hit-and-run driver who killed his mom to turn themselves in.

"They're letting me put it up in the businesses all through East Main Street, Thomaston Avenue, Gravel Automotive, City Gas, Baldwin, South Main Street Sunoco,” Martin said.

Nancy Martin, 71, was killed after she was hit by a car while she was crossing East Main Street on Dec. 16.

She was coming back from the mall where she had just bought Christmas cards.

Her family says she was irreplaceable and priceless, and to lose her roughly a week before Christmas, you just can't put into words.

The hope is a $5,000 reward will keep their mother's case at the forefront.

"Maybe the money is an incentive, come forward, maybe they heard something, can figure out who it was,” said Nancy Martin’s daughter Jennifer Bard. "We have to almost pay for justice, but it is what it is, we just want someone caught, we just want justice for Nancy, we want justice for our mother."

The family says they've printed hundreds of fliers and started putting them up around town.

According to police, the lone witness told investigators the driver was a man in small dark blue or black car, heading west on East Main Street.

Nancy and her husband just celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in November, and their daughter says her mom was looking forward to Christmas.

Instead of those freshly made memories of a happy holiday, they're still struggling, dealing with a loss of a life, that cannot be replaced.

"It will be closure for all of us, it’s just painful to go through this, knowing that someone is out there and it was senseless, a senseless thing,” Bard said.

