A wintry mix, milder air and multiple rounds of rain...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After some morning sunshine, and temperatures that started out in the teens and single digits... the afternoon will feature an increase in cloudiness with the chance for a light/spotty wintry mix before a transition to rain tonight. The precip chance comes as milder air begins working into Southern New England. As of the Noon hour, light snow was positioned to our west and was heading in our direction - however, it will encounter dry air and will struggle to reach CT. Therefore, we expect any snow or mix to be light and scattered --- due to the how cold it has been, this could lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces this evening.

Tonight, as temperatures continue to rise and go well above freezing, we expect rain to develop and it could be steady, even moderately heavy before wrapping up around daybreak Wednesday. By tomorrow morning, you'll likely wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s if not lower 40s and it will be rather breezy with a southwesterly flow! In the wake of the morning rain, we expect partial clearing and for temperatures to peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s. With the milder air overspreading our current snow pack, areas of dense fog will likely develop.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TRENDING MILDER, BUT UNSETTLED…

While the big story will be a BIG uptick in temperature, we're also looking at a pretty active weather pattern with chances for precipitation almost daily, to some extent, as multiple systems or disturbances pass through the region.

High pressure moves offshore today. This will allow our flow to become more southwesterly --- thus, sending milder air to CT. As this milder air arrives during the afternoon and evening hours, we will likely have a little snow or a wintry mix to contend with across the state. Because of this, despite the precipitation being spotty and light, it could have an impact on the evening commute…and that's why we’ve declared an Early Warning Weather Day – to provide the ‘heads up’ that wintry weather could play a role on travel in the state.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-30s. There's going to be some moderate rainfall overnight tonight across the state. It should be all rain as the temps are going to be above the freezing mark. We could pick up between .25" - .50" of rain in parts of the state through tomorrow morning, which is good news since we do need the rain. After the morning rain, we expect partial clearing as temperatures push into the upper 40s, perhaps getting closer to 50 in some spots. Even milder weather is on tap for Thursday. With another chance for some showers in the morning, the afternoon will feature highs between 50 and 55 degrees! Then Friday, we can’t rule out a few more showers as yet another Arctic front begins pushing into Southern New England. The colder air will lag behind, so we should hit at least 50 again before the cold air arrives.

THE WEEKEND…

Behind the Arctic front, colder air settles in for the weekend. Right now, Saturday still looks to be dry with highs back in the 30s. Then Saturday night into Sunday, an area of low pressure will develop and ride along the front that will stall offshore. It should come close enough to produce snow here in Connecticut. For Sunday afternoon, we should see some sunshine as highs climb in the mid 30s.

For Monday, MLK, Jr day, we may have another round of rain move in, with high temperatures closer to 40 degrees.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

