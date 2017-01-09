CT girl battling incurable disease granted wish to Disney

Katalina Wilde's wish was granted on Monday, and she and her family will travel to Disney (WFSB)

Dreams certainly do come true.

On Monday evening, a 5-year-old girl with a life-threatening disease leaned the Make A Wish Foundation was going to grant her wish.

At Mr. Z’s Pizza in Plainfield, Katalina Wilde learned that she and her family would be flown to Disney World, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Wilde battles CVID, which is a rare and incurable immune deficiency that puts her at great risk of infection when she gets sick.

A simple cold can put her in the hospital and turn into pneumonia.

Despite her own challenges, Wild is always thinking of others, and even donating toys to her fellow patients at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

She and her family will fly out to Disney on Saturday.

Her mom said they are looking forward to a week of happiness in the happiest place on earth.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.