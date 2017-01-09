83-year-old man reported missing from Coventry found safe

Police in Coventry were searching for an 83-year-old man who went missing on Monday.

Don Minton left his home on South Street at 11:30 a.m. to go to a store in Bolton, but he never returned home.

His disappearance was a concern as he has early-onset Alzheimer’s and a heart condition that he takes medication for.

Coventry police said he was found safe early Tuesday morning, after being missing for more than 12 hours.

