Hartford mayor asks neighboring communities for support

The city of Hartford is dealing with a multi-million dollar deficit and leaders are looking for help to overcome it.

Mayor Luke Bronin has been on a listening tour of neighboring communities, asking for help.

On Monday night, he stopped in Wethersfield.

Most residents were open to hearing what Bronin had to say, but that didn’t mean they are willing to bail the city out, financially.

"The foundation is broken and there's no question the city of Hartford has made mistakes in the past, and I’m one of the first to say that,” Bronin said.

The mayor tried to stress how Hartford’s financial crisis will have a long-term impact for surrounding communities.

“We are a small state and a small region and we are tied together and like it or not we all have something to fear from failure and we all have something to gain by building a capital city strong,” Bronin said.

Some residents supported what Bronin had to say, but some did not.

Catherine Hallisey lives in Wethersfield, but has worked in the capital city for 30 years. She said she believes neighboring communities should step up to help in any way they can, including financially.

"I think he's up for the challenge but we've got to help him. Twenty-five percent of the people who live in Wethersfield work in Hartford. We should have this commitment to make sure Hartford’s a good city and I think everybody does,” Hallisey said.

Others said the state bears responsibility.

The mayor’s tour of neighboring communities will continue every week for the next month.

He said he will also ask the state for help,

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.