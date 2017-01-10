Possible suspect in Bristol woman's murder found dead in Hartford

The scene on Weston Street in Hartford where the body of a possible murder suspect was discovered. (WFSB photo)

The scene on Timber Lane in Bristol. (WFSB photo)

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside her Bristol home on Monday night.

Officers were called to the home just after 7 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive person at a home on Timber Lane.

The road was shut down on Tuesday morning while police conducted an investigation.

"I would say 12 to 13 cruisers come down here," said Keith Brewer of Bristol.

Brewer said he watched from his home as police swarmed to Timber Lane.

"When I came home about 8:15 [p.m.] there was a cop car blocking one part of the street off," said Paul Benvenuto of Bristol.

Police said Gale McIntyre, 59, was found dead in the Bristol home. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Hours later, Hartford police were called to a the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street, where they found a possible person of interest in the case, Robert Newman, dead.

Police said his death appears to be a suicide.

No weapon was recovered, according to police.

There is no indication that McIntyre and Newman were friends, however they lived across the street from each other.

Police said McIntyre lived with her husband, but she is believed to have been alone at the time of her death.

A motive has yet to be found.

Police said they have never been called to either McIntyre or Newman's homes for any problems.

Eyewitness News dug a little deeper and found Newman has been arrested in the past, and has done jail time for driving under the influence.

Court documents also show last November he was stopped by Plainville police while driving recklessly.

When police stopped his car, they noticed a woman jump out of the passenger side door.

According to documents, she told police that she “was trying to save her own life by escaping"

She also said the two just met and Newman offered her a ride to the bus stop.

She told police that plan changed when he told her "he needed to quickly stop at friend's house" where she says he used "heroin and cocaine.”

Then she told police he "began trying to force himself on her and Newman threatened to kill her if she did not perform sex acts on him."

Police also found drugs including heroin in his car.

He was set to face a judge on these felony charges in February.

Investigators spoke with neighbors on Timber Lane in Bristol and have been trying to find eyewitnesses.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit has joined the case and is collecting evidence at the Bristol home.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Bristol police at 860-314-4566.

