SLIDESHOW: Viewers from around the state took a moment to capture Tuesday morning's fantastic sunrise ahead of a potential wintry mix.

SLIDESHOW: Viewers from around the state took a moment to capture Tuesday morning's fantastic sunrise ahead of a potential wintry mix.

Scattered wintry mix falls in parts of the state this evening

A scattered wintry mix is greeting drivers in parts of the state this evening.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said where it falls, especially on untreated surfaces, could cause slick travel for some.

As a result Tuesday was deemed an Early Warning Weather Day.

Track the precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Some schools canceled after-school activities in advance of the slick weather. See the list here.

With temperatures on the rise this evening, the window of time for tricky travel conditions is diminishing.

"As we go into the overnight hours, it will get even milder with a strengthening southwesterly flow (thanks to departing high pressure and approaching low pressure)," Dixon said.

After midnight, rain is likely and could be heavy at times.

Dixon said by the time it wraps up around daybreak. many towns could get a quarter to half inch of rain.

Also by then, temperatures will rise to, if not above, 40 degrees, which is welcomed after bitter cold mornings earlier this week.

"Additionally, with the mild air moving across the snow pack we currently have, areas of dense fog will likely develop," Dixon said.

Another round of rain is possible Wednesday night, but it will likely end by Thursday morning.

More clouds than sun will take over on Thursday, but temperatures will rise into the 50s.

Read the whole technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.