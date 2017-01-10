Police arrest juvenile accused of hiding a gun

Police in Hartford have taken another gun with a high capacity magazine off the streets after arresting a juvenile in the city's north end.

Officers were on patrol just before 7 p.m. Monday when they saw some suspicious activity and noticed a vehicle was parked illegally on Center St.

According to investigators, they saw a juvenile in the back seat hiding what appeared to be a gun in his pants.

Officers used safe deescalation tactics to get the suspect out of the vehicle and safely recovered the weapon during a pat down.

They found a Jiminez Arms 9 milometer pistol with a high capacity magazine in the juvenile's pocket.

Police also recovered 12 zip bags possibly containing drugs and $395 in cash.

The juvenile was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he faces several charges including carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of a controlled substance.

