Route 69 in Waterbury reopens following deadly crash

A deadly crash closed Route 69 on the Prospect-Waterbury line on Tuesday morning.

The road has since reopened, and Prospect police said one person died in the crash.

Two vehicles were said to have been involved, one of which was a Honda CRV labeled "Suburban Transportation."

There's no word on what caused the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

