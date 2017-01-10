Jury selection begins for father accused of throwing baby off a bridge

A case involving a father accused of throwing his baby son off the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown moves forward with jury selection on Tuesday.

According to police, Tony Moreno threw 7-month-old Aaden off of the bridge in July of 2015.

He then jumped in himself after arguing with the boy's mother.

Moreno has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Jury selection has been slated for Middletown Superior Court.

Evidence is expected to be presented by early next month.

