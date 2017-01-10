Clinton man who posted weaponized drone videos sees child porn case continued

A teen at the center of drone controversies has been charged with assaulting an officer.

Teen at center of drone controversies arrested for assaulting an officer

A teen in hot water for controversial drone videos appeared in federal court along with his father on Wednesday.

Drone-flying teen, father appear in federal court for government showdown

The teenager from Clinton behind the gun-firing drone has drawn attention from around the globe.

A man who made headlines for posting controversial videos of weapons-firing drones was in court for new child pornography charges.

Austin Haughwout of Clinton made an appearance in Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday.

However, his case was continued.

Haughwout's most recent arrest came last week and marked the third time he'd been arrested for child porn, according to police.

His first arrest for the crime came in June.

Haughwout's lawyer said the charges came from a review of his client's devices, which were seized in 2015 during an incident at the Clinton Police Department.

The incident involved Haughwout assaulting an officer, according to police

Police told Eyewitness News over the summer that they found pictures, videos and conversations with girls as young as 12.

Though according to court documents, he never actually met any of the girls in person.

Haughwout first made headlines for posting YouTube videos of drones using a flame thrower and firing a gun. It caught the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration, which subpoenaed Haughwout and his father.

The attorneys for the Haughwouts claimed the subpoena was only so the FAA could learn more about the gun-mounted drone.

