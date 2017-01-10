A 4-year-old child died after a crash in Groton on Monday evening.

A 4-year-old child died after a crash in Groton on Monday evening.

Father arrested in connection with crash that killed his daughter

A father faces charges in connection with a deadly crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter last fall.

Police said 28-year-old David Ali of Griswold made an improper turn while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and struck another car.

The crash happened in Groton on Halloween, just before 5:20 p.m., on the Gold Star Highway at the intersections of Packer and Welles roads.

David Ali's daughter, Delilah Ali, was flown by the Life Star emergency helicopter to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. She died the following afternoon, according to police.

Police said David Ali was traveling westbound on the highway when he approached the intersection. He tried to turn left toward Packer Road and crossed into the path of the other vehicle.

The other vehicle, a BMW driven by 20-year-old Kendall Metcalf of North Stonington, struck David Ali's Toyota Camry.

David Ali and his front passenger, Cheryl Mackin, were not seriously hurt.

Metcalf suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, David Ali turned himself in to the Groton Town Police Department on Tuesday.

He was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of third-degree assault, failure to grant right of way at an intersection and making an improper turn.

He is expected to be back in court on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.