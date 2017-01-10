Home health care worker accused of snatching $12,000 from elderly victim

A home health care worker in Westport was arrested for stealing what amounts to $12,000 from an elderly victim.

Police said 30-year-old Fantasia Best of Stratford worked for the victim from Oct. 2015 to April 2016.

Over the course of her employment, police said Best used the victim's ATM card to withdraw money on multiple occasions.

Best was positively identified by the victim and Westport officers from ATM camera footage at a Bank of American on Post Road East.

She was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with third-degree identity theft, illegal use of a credit card and second-degree larceny.

Police said Best was held on a $12,000 bond and given a court date of Jan. 17.

