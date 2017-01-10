Man accused of placing cell phone in Taco Bell bathroom to record employee

Nathan Kogut was arrested for trying to record a Taco Bell employee using the restroom. (Milford police photo)

A Milford man is accused of trying to record a fast food employee using the bathroom.

Police said Nathan Kogut, 24, placed his cell phone in the restroom of a Taco Bell. They said he was trying to record a female worker while she used the restroom.

It is unclear how many other victims might be out there because police believe Kogut deleted all of his pictures and videos.

"It's such a classless move honestly it's embarrassing," said Tyree Marable, who lived with Kogut but said when his sister told him about the allegations he lost all respect for his roommate. He said he believes Kogut moved out on Tuesday.

"I feel really bad for the girl or girls that he has done this to. Hopefully it'll never happen again. But I guess that's on him," Marable said.

Kogut admitted to the crime following his arrested on Monday, police said.

He was charged with second-degree breach of peace and voyeurism.

His bond was set at $1,000 and he was given a court date of Feb. 7.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.