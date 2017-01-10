Man rescued after falling through ice at Gardner Lake in Salem

Crews rescued a man after state officials said he fell through the ice at a lake in Salem on Tuesday afternoon.

The water rescue was near boat launch on Gardner Lake around 1 p.m.

Local firefighters were able to get the unidentified man out of the water, according to Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He refused medical attention, DEEP officials added.

Connecticut EnCon Police assisted with the water rescue.

