Rockville High students dismissed early due to sprinkler malfunction

Students were dismissed early from Rockville High School, due to sprinkler malfunction. (WFSB)

Students at high school in Vernon were being dismissed because of a sprinkler head malfunction that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Rockville High School students were dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a sprinkler head in the building malfunctioned around 12:30 p.m., which resulted in a water leak in a closet.

It caused minor flooding in the kitchen and cafeteria areas, according to school officials.

The leak caused the fire alarm to be activated.

The students and staff were briefly evacuated. The administration ultimately decided to dismiss the students early.

"Vernon Public Schools staff, along with town emergency personnel, had the situation under control in a timely and efficient manner," school officials said in a statement. "As a precaution, students were dismissed from Rockville High School at 1:30 p.m. Students are being transported on their normal bus routes. After school activities will continue as planned."

