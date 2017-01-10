Q Poll shows more voters want President Elect to delete Twitter account

According to recent results of a Quinnipiac Poll, 45 percent of voters say President-Elect Donald Trump will be a worse president than President Barack Obama.

However, 34 percent of voters say he will be a better president, and 15 percent said he will be about the same.

"President Barack Obama leaves the White House a lot more popular than Donald Trump is as he crosses the threshold and saddles up for the most important job in the world," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Another question the poll posed shows Americans are optimistic, 52 to 43 percent, about the next four years with Trump as president. They say he will help rather than hurt the nation’s economy.

When it comes to Trump’s Twitter comments, 62 percent of American voters, especially younger ones, said Trump should close his personal Twitter account.

"140 characters may not be enough to tell Donald Trump just how much Americans want him to knock off the tweeting," Malloy said (in less than 140 characters),” a Q Poll press release said.

Only 32 percent said he should keep his Twitter account. The poll surveyed 899 voters nationwide, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

