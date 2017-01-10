Dunkin Donuts issues recall for glass tumbler travel cup

Dunkin Donuts is issuing a recall for it's glass tumbler travel mugs.

The company says the tumblers can crack or break, posing cut and burn hazards.

The mug is 16-ounces, and was meant for hot and cold beverages, and was sold in three different styles.

The travel mugs are 8 inches tall and about 3 inches in diameter. They have a glass layer on the inside, and a clear plastic layer on the outside.

The inside layer of glass poses the hazard, prompting the recall.

Dunkin Donuts has received 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has one of the tumblers should stop using it and return it to the Dunkin Donuts it was purchased at for a full refund.

The tumblers were sold at Dunkin Donuts stores from September 2016 through November 2016 for between $13 and $15.

Contact Dunkin Donuts at 800-859-5339 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online here.

More information on the recall can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.