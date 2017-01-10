Chefs whip up recipes to impress at UConn's Culinary Olympics

It was a culinary competition at UConn on Tuesday (WFSB)

It was a kitchen cook-off at the University of Connecticut campus on Tuesday.

The Department of Dining Services held its 17th annual Culinary Olympics that had co-workers whipping up some special recipes.

"Just experience of getting thrown into something and doing something new,” said UConn Chef Assistant Wendy Perkins.

The competition gave the kitchen staff a chance to show off what they’ve got.

"It's fun, and we get to get together with all the other dining halls and have a good time,” Perkins said.

The competition had the school dining staff buttering up the judges and competing in a recipe contest, cake and pastry decoration presentations, and proving they’re more than just dining hall cooks, but professional chefs.

"They work really hard, they do upwards of 200,000 meals a week and so, the students here at UConn are very lucky to have the team of chefs that work here and this was an opportunity for them to get some accolades,” said Robert Landolphi, of UConn Culinary Operations.

The day-long test to see if they're worth one's salt included a 'boiling point' competition that had the chefs from different dining facilities competing in timed competitions.

They were given mystery ingredients, including a bunch of food waste.

"Now, what I mean by that is food that would normally be composted and they're going to have to take that food and compliment it with pantry ingredients and other proteins to create delicious food,” Landolphi said.

Celebrity chefs picked the winners of the whole enchilada, but overall, they’re all the cream of the crop on campus.

