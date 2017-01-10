Feeling like spring this afternoon!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The storm system that brought 0.25 to 0.50" of rain to the state, along with wind gusts to over 40 mph has exited and in its wake a mild day! After some initial clearing, some clouds will overspread the state through the afternoon with many towns seeing temperatures reach the upper 40s and lower 50s... well above the average high of 34 degrees!

While the rest of today will be dry, another disturbance heads our way later this evening... rain will likely start before midnight and then continue overnight. There could be some lingering showers for the Thursday morning commute, but with temperatures remaining well above freezing, it is liquid rain and nothing wintry that will fall. Tomorrow, we'll see limited sunshine a chance for an isolated shower... temperatures will peak in the 50 to 55 degree range.

For Friday, a cold front moves through and will do so dry. Highs to end the week will be in the 40s; then for the weekend, highs will only be in the 30s. While it will feel more like winter, the chance for snow later Saturday appears less likely as high pressure will deflect a storm to our south.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A WARMER START...

Wow was it warmer out there this morning then just 24 hours ago. The difference in some cases was close to 50 degrees. That's simply incredible. We went from temps a bit below zero yesterday in some towns, to numbers in the upper 40s this morning. The typical overnight low for this time of year is 17 degrees. The record cold on this date is -14 degrees set back in 1988.

TODAY…

The rain is gone and it's going to be an incredibly mild day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Our active weather pattern continues as another disturbance works through the region tonight, therefore we expect another round of rain that will likely end by early tomorrow morning. During the day tomorrow, we'll probably see more clouds than sunshine, but this won’t keep temperatures from reaching 50 to 55 degrees.

As we close out the week on Friday, an Arctic front pushes through the region but will pass through Connecticut dry. The coldest air lags behind a bit, so we anticipate highs on Friday to still be above average, in the mid-40s.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND…

It’s back to highs in the 30s both weekend days, which is seasonably cold (average high for this time of year is 34 degrees). Saturday, clouds will increase as an area of low pressure passes to our south, and it appears to come close enough to produce a little light snow later in the day. Then Sunday, as of now, looks to be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday, MLK, Jr day now appears to be dry, as another disturbance looks to be delayed in arriving. Given our latest model guidance, we may have some wet or wintry precipitation to contend with on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

