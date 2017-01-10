Michael Skakel's attorney speaks out following appeal

Michael Skakel has filed another appeal to stay out of prison.

Right before the new year, the Connecticut Supreme Court upheld Skakel's murder conviction, saying the lower court was wrong to set him free.

In the meantime, the man blamed for botching his defense still believes Skakel is innocent.

The family blames attorney Mickey Sherman for Skakel's conviction, but on Tuesday, Sherman spoke with Eyewitness News about Skakel, and his own battles that landed him in prison.

He still practices law in his hometown of Greenwich.

He once craved the media's attention, and now he keeps a safe distance.

"You can't take it too seriously, and you got to understand they are not your friends,” Sherman said.

He represented Alex Kelly, the Darien wrestling star accused of rape, but his most notorious case was Michael Skakel, the Kennedy cousin convicted of killing Martha Moxley back in 1975.

Skakel spent 11 years locked up before a judge agreed there were problems with his defense.

The Kennedy family accused Sherman of making mistakes and catering to his own ego, something Sherman denies but says still haunts him.

"This is one of those rare cases where you believe you have an innocent client. I believed that then and I do now,” Sherman said.

During the Skakel trial, Sherman was being investigated for tax fraud. He eventually went to prison for six months.

"I just didn't pay my taxes when I should have paid them. It's as stupid as that,” Sherman said.

Despite his fall from grace, Sherman was able to get his law license back.

As Michael Skakel continues his own struggle to stay out of prison, for Sherman perhaps, it's a reminder of a case that hurt them both.

"You don't get credit if you win a case, if you lose you’re a schmuck and your client suffers,” Sherman said.

He added that he didn't comment on the Skakel case for about 15 years, but has done so recently because he believes in Skakel's innocence.

At this point, Skakel is asking the state’s Supreme Court to reconsider its decision. If that fails, he would have to appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

