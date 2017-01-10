UConn routs USF, ties own record with 90th straight win

Top-ranked UConn tied its own NCAA record with its 90th consecutive win, routing No. 20 South Florida 102-37 on Tuesday night.
Saniya Chong scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures for the Huskies (15-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), who matched the streak Geno Auriemma's program set between November 2008 and December 2010.
Maria Jespersen had 11 points for South Florida (13-2, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which has never beaten UConn in 21 attempts.
