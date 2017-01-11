Incredibly mild weather before more rain comes down

You won't need the umbrella Wednesday morning, but Connecticut drivers will be dealing with some wet roads on the way to work or school.

Most of the state was pounded with rain during the overnight hours, and it may have served as an alarm clock for some early risers.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said there is some ponding, so drivers should be extra careful behind the wheel during the morning rush.

But, Connecticut residents also woke up to some breezy conditions.

"[There's] almost a 40 mph wind gust in Willimantic. I have goosebumps right now," Haney said. "That's tropical storm force wind right there."

The wind caused some trees and wires to come down across the state including in Tolland County.

Metcalf Road reopened around 6:30 a.m. There were also wires down in Andover.

The Early Warning Forecast Center is already reporting on how Wednesday is going to feel like a dose of spring especially after our cold snap.

"Seventeen degrees is where we should be that's the typical overnight low. As of 5:15 a.m., it's 57 degrees in Tolland, 45 degrees in Hartford and 40 degrees in Salsbury."

The highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s.

According to our models, it is 49 degrees warmer in Willimantic on Wednesday morning compared to 24 hours earlier.

The dry conditions will not last as another rainy system is coming our way this evening and into Thursday morning.

"It's gone again by the morning rush. So it's very similar to this morning," Haney said.

