Residents warned about police activity in West Haven

West Haven residents were not in danger, according to police, as investigators were executing warrants on Wednesday morning.

The police activity was reported on Marshall Street around 6 a.m. The West Haven Police Department Special Response Team as well as detectives were executing search and arrest warrants in that area.

"No residents are in immediate danger and police should vacate the area soon," police posted on their Facebook page.

