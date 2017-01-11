PD: Florida man upset over relationship drives in circles on CT - WFSB 3 Connecticut

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

PD: Florida man upset over relationship drives in circles on CT person's lawn

Posted: Updated:
Edward Buffington was arrested after police said he was driving in circles on a person’s lawn in Orange in December. (Orange Police Department) Edward Buffington was arrested after police said he was driving in circles on a person’s lawn in Orange in December. (Orange Police Department)
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -

A Florida man was arrested after police said he was driving in circles on a person’s lawn in Orange in December.

Police charged 27-year-old Edward Buffington, of Lighthouse Pointe, FL, with disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

The arrest of Buffington comes after an incident at a home on Garden Road around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Buffington’s pickup truck was located a short distance from the home, police said.

Police determined that Buffington “had a prior relationship with the resident and was apparently upset over the resident’s current relationship status.”  

Buffington was released on a $500 bond. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.