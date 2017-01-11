1 person sent to hospital after house fire in New Haven

One person taken to hospital after fire in New Haven on Wednesday. (WFSB)

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in New Haven on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported at 94 Plymouth St. around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported the fire coming from the first floor bedroom of the 2.5 story wood building.

Car 32 Responding and Tk 1 Bringing the rehab — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) January 11, 2017

Fire officials said the fire did not spread to any other rooms.

One occupant was treated on the scene and then, transported to hospital for smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

Two other occupants were displaced by the house fire.

The weather posed no problem for fighters, according to authorities. There was no ice to deal with for fighters.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.