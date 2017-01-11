CT K9 credited with helping locate missing child

A police K9 and his handler were credited with helping rescue a missing child in Stamford on Tuesday night.

Stamford Police Officer Mark Vitti and his K-9 partner Badge helped find a missing child in the Glenbrook area of Hope Street. The duo were able to locate the child within 20 minutes, police said.

Badge is the only bloodhound on the K-9 unit in the Stamford Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.