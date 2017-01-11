State police looking for Canterbury convenience store robbery suspect

Connecticut State Police released a surveillance photo of a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Canterbury late Tuesday night.

The robbery took place at convenience store at Cumberland Farms, which is located at 188 Westminster Rd., just before midnight. Police learned that a man, who was wearing a white ski hat with a black scarf covering his face, walked up to the clerk, who was outside the store, and demanded money from him.

The clerk told police that the suspect "came up behind him placing a hard object into his back."

Police said the clerk entered the store and gave the suspect an unknown amount of money. The suspect took money from the cash register and safe into a black duffel bag.

The clerk told police that the suspect also "filled large garbage bags with cigarettes."

The suspect left the Cumberland Farms and headed in a unknown direction, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who investigators was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket, dark colored pants and shoes. He was described as 6’1" to 6’4”.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes at 860-779-4900 or text “TIP711 + the information you have” to 274637.

