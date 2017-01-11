Student rescued from frozen lake in Cromwell

A student was rescued from a lake in Cromwell on Wednesday morning. (WFSB)

Crews rescued a teenager after he fell through the ice on a lake in Cromwell on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at an unnamed pond off Missionary Road around 10 a.m.

Authorities said the student attends the nearby Adelbrook School, which serves students with special needs. Authorities said he wandered out onto the ice and then fell through.

Most of the teen's torso was under water, and authorities said his head was never submerged.

Police tried throwing discs toward him to latch onto, but it didn't work. A firefighter donned a wet suit, crawled out onto the ice and got the teen out of the icy waters.

One of the crew members at the scene, fire department veteran Jeremy Hiriak, suited up when the teen fell through the ice.

With waters freezing, he knew it was a race against time.

"When we got halfway out I crawled to him, that's what we do, we anticipate that you're going to fall in as well and you get a hold of him and crawl out," Hiriak said.

Officials said the teen was in the water for just three minutes, and many say Hiriak is a hero.

"I'm just doing what I'm trained to do and doing what I love to do," he said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown, but he was responsive at the scene.

Garry Mullaney, CEO/President at Adelbrook, said they are "very thankful that the student is safe."

"Tragedy was averted thanks to the response of the Adelbrook staff who followed agency protocol and immediately contacted emergency services. We commend the quick action of the Cromwell police and fire departments and emergency services who rescued the youth," Mullaney said in a statement on Wednesday.

Cromwell Police Chief Denise Lamontagne said this rescue was a swift team effort.

"We were there within a minute and while we were talking to him, he was in the water for less than three minutes," Lamontagne said.

A makeshift fence was setup near the pond to warn about the ice dangers.

