Owner of dead dog found along popular Wolcott walking trail talks to police

Police have identified the owner of a puppy found dead along popular Wolcott walking trail in December. (WFSB file)

The Wolcott Police Department said they have located the owner of the dog dumped and left dead on a popular trail in town last month.

The body of a 4-month-old puppy was found in a box covered in a garbage bag along the edge of the water at Scoville Reservoir on Dec. 30.

The body of the puppy, which was named Twinkle, was found by a man who was looking for fishing lures in that area.

After an autopsy was conducted, Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said the animal was dead before being placed into the bag.

Stephens said the unidentified woman willingly came in for an interview and now police determined that the dog's death occurred after an incident in Waterbury.

Police said the dog's owner turned herself in and told them she didn't have the money for surgery and gave the dog medication prescribed by the vet, but the dog later died.

She said she panicked and dumped the dog near the trail, as the dog used to go for walks there.

Autopsy results confirmed the dog died of an intestinal condition.

The case of the dog's death has been turned over to the Waterbury Police Department.

