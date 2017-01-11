Bank robbery prompted lockdown at Lebanon schools

Police are investigating a bank robbery in Lebanon on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Police say this man is wanted in a Lebanon bank robbery that happened on Wednesday (CT State Police)

Lebanon schools were placed in lockdown on Wednesday afternoon after a bank robbery.

The bank robbery happened at the Savings Bank Institute at 554 Exeter Rd. around 2 p.m.

There were no reported injures, according to state police.

Schools in the area were notified about the bank robbery. Even though classes are operating normally, no one was allowed to leave or enter the schools.

There are three schools on the same street as the bank.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-465-5400

