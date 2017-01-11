1 dead after crash on Route 15 - WFSB 3 Connecticut

1 dead after crash on Route 15

NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -

One person died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 15 in Norwalk on Wednesday afternoon.

The deadly one-car rollover was reported on the southbound side of Route 15 near exit 41 around 1:30 p.m. 

The name of the person killed in the crash was not released by police.

The crash was cleared just before 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

