1 dead after crash on Route 15

One person died after a motor vehicle crash on Route 15 in Norwalk on Wednesday afternoon.

The deadly one-car rollover was reported on the southbound side of Route 15 near exit 41 around 1:30 p.m.

The name of the person killed in the crash was not released by police.

#CTtraffic: Rte 15 sb x41 Norwalk right lane closed for one car rollover crash w/life-threatening injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 11, 2017

The crash was cleared just before 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

