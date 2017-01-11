Investigation into Bristol woman's murder continues

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside her Bristol home on Monday night.

Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside her Bristol home on Monday night.

Possible suspect in Bristol woman's murder found dead in Hartford

Possible suspect in Bristol woman's murder found dead in Hartford

The scene on Timber Lane in Bristol on Tuesday morning (WFSB photo)

The investigation into a Bristol woman’s murder continues, along with the death of her neighbor, who has been identified as a possible suspect.

Shock came over a Bristol neighborhood after 59-year-old Gale McIntyre was found murdered inside her Timber Lane home.

A person of interest, identified as 44-year-old Robert Newman, was found dead inside a Hartford motel room. He lives across the street from McIntyre.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News learned McIntyre was the sister of retired Bristol police captain Dan McIntyre.

The scene on Timber Lane wrapped up with investigators on Tuesday night.

Police said McIntyre lived with her husband. She died of blunt force trauma and police believe she was alone at the time, and was found by a family member.

“It's terrible for that to happen. Like husband went to work and saw that, he thought everything would be okay when he came home. It's terrible,” said neighbor Nick Dellabianca.

Newman lived across the street with his wife and children. Police said he killed himself inside a motel room in Hartford on Monday night.

Police said they were never called out to any neighbor disputes or any problems at either homes.

Newman has a pending case out of Plainville for sexual assault.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this story and will report the latest developments as soon as they are available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.