Dog abandoned near East Haven dumpster

This dog, newly named Charlie, was left abandoned in East Haven earlier this week. (WFSB)

A dog was found alone in a cage, having been abandoned near a dumpster in East Haven on Tuesday morning.

Animal control officers fear the dog was outside in the freezing cold for several hours, and now, they’re hoping to track down the owners.

"We try and understand every situation, and we would have taken in the dog,” said Assistant Animal Control Officer Sean Godejohn.

He is one of the animal control officers for the town that responded to Coe Avenue to rescue the dog, which is a pit bull mix.

Channel 3 helped affectionately name him Charlie.

He was found in a bottomless crate, covered in a soaking wet blanket by a dumpster near the Sea Breeze apartments.

"The dog could have easily gotten out, definitely a public safety issue,” Godejohn said.

He believes Charlie is about 2 years old and it appears he was neglected by his owners.

The dog can be aggressive at times, but it is clear that he’s frightened.

"We're going to do our best to make sure he does get a good home, and do everything in our power to turn this situation around,” Godejohn said.

The pit bull is now at the East Haven Animal Shelter.

The animal control officers posted Charlie’s story to Facebook, and the post garnered hundreds of comments and thousands of shares.

On Wednesday, East Haven resident Susan Niro stopped by the shelter in the hopes of putting in an application to adopt the dog.

"Everyone feels very bad, it's just very sad,” Niro said.

Godejohn said they are now in the process of tracking down the owner.

They’ve already received several tips about who it might be, and if found, that person could face one year in prison or a $1,000 fine.

Officials are asking for anyone with information about who the owner might be to contact the animal shelter or the East Haven Police Department.

