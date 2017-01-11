Investigation into natural gas smell closes Route 6 in Terryville

Route 6 in Terryville was closed on Wednesday evening. (WFSB)

The Terryville Public Library had to close early on Wednesday because of a natural gas smell.

It was initially reported as a gas leak, however Eversource officials said the leak has not been confirmed at this time.

There were reports of a natural gas odor coming from the library on Wednesday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m.

Crews responded to the area and closed part of Route 6 in both directions as they investigated.

Eversource crews, along with the fire department, are on scene.

Crews said they could be out at the scene for most of the night.

No other evacuations were reported.

