Small Connecticut towns bracing for state aid cuts

Leaders of small Connecticut communities are bracing for Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's impending budget proposal, which is expected to include major changes in state aid to cities and towns.

Betsy Gara, executive director of the Connecticut Council of Small Towns, says her members have seen years of flat or reduced state funding for education and local government. She says they're now "very worried" about what that aid will look like, considering Connecticut faces an estimated $1.5 billion budget deficit in the new fiscal year.

Appearing before the council's members Wednesday, Malloy made it clear local leaders will see state aid changes in the two-year budget he'll unveil next month, saying "we're in this together."

Malloy has already called for a new way of calculating the state's local education grant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.