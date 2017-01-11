Not done with the rain yet; also, a big temp drop is on the way!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The round of rain from earlier this morning added up to roughly a quarter of an inch in many communities. Through the rest of the afternoon, we'll run the chance for an isolated shower; then by the evening commute, some steadier rain could arrive before a cold front pushes through the region tonight. As the front clears CT, drier air will filter in on a northwesterly breeze. High temperatures Friday will be achieved after midnight and will trend in the downward direction, falling into the lower 30s by late in the afternoon. The silver ling: we'll end the week with a mostly sunny sky!

For the weekend, the impact from a storm passing to our south looks to be minimal if nonexistent... if anything, we'll see clouds increase later Saturday then depart by Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

------------------------------------------------------

TODAY…

Scattered showers will be with us through the day today, so grab that umbrella as you head out the door. While there might be some breaks in the overcast sky from time to time, any sunshine will be limited. Despite this, temperatures will be mild again, reaching 50 to 55 during the afternoon. Now if the numbers do get a bit warmer out there, we could be flirting with a record today. The magic number is 57 degrees. That's the record set back in 1913, a long time ago!!!!

Whatever shower activity we see during the day today, we exit later this evening and the skies will start to clear, You should be able to see the Full "Wolf" Moon in the sky.

Tomorrow still looks to be a dry day, but one of change as a cold front moves through the region. Prior to its arrival, temperatures should reach the 40s by midday… then during the afternoon, the mercury drops as colder air filters in on a northwesterly breeze.

THE WEEKEND AND BEYOND…

Saturday will certainly feel more like winter (or January for that matter) with high temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Clouds will increase as an area of low pressure passes to our south, but it now appears that high pressure to our north will deflect it from producing any substantial snow here in Connecticut. Now with that said, there could still be some light snow here in CT Saturday afternoon and evening. We'll keep you posted as the model runs continue to come in. Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-30s.

Next Monday (MLK, Jr day) still appears to be dry, and temperatures start to moderate – we could reach or exceed the 40 degree mark during the afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Tuesday also looks to be dry with more in the way of cloud coverage. Wednesday, as of now, could be a bit unsettled with scattered showers and highs at least in the mid-40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney

