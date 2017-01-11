Inmate fight locks down Uncasville prison

A prison fight locked down the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Institution on Wednesday evening.

The Department of Correction said two inmates got involved in a fight at the Uncasville facility.

While staff members broke it up, one inmate was stabbed with a makeshift weapon and was treated for a minor injury.

The prison was locked down while police investigated the incident.

