Home milk delivery is still prevalent in CT

Many people still get milk delivered to their front doors in Connecticut. (WFSB)

The “milk man” is pretty much unheard of these days, but there's at least one still left in Connecticut.

Wednesday was National Milk Day, and Eyewitness News went to check out Smyth’s Trinity Dairy Farm in Enfield, who is still doing it the “old school” way.

While most people buy their milk in the grocery store, others said there’s nothing like home delivery.

"Most people don't know that it still goes on. I didn't before I started,” said John Vogel of Ellington.

From the cow, to the bottle, and straight to the front door. That’s exactly how they do it at Smyth’s Trinity Dairy Farm.

Vogel loads the product into his car before hitting the road and making deliveries all across the state.

“It's about 30 hours of driving each week,” Vogel said.

He added that he enjoys meeting all the loyal customers who are very appreciative of the farm's efforts, and the high-quality milk.

"It tastes better. It's more fresh. I think it's supporting small business,” said Ryan Williams of Enfield.

When asked what makes it such a superior product, Farmer Michael Smyth says it comes down to healthy, comfortable, well-fed cows, and the fact the milk is processed within just 24 hours.

"The product people buy is fresh, it has a very unique clean flavor and it keeps for a long period of time,” Smyth said.

Milk was first delivered in bottles in 1878.

