Enfield mother searching for answers in son's disappearance

A mysterious disappearance has a Connecticut mother searching for answers.

Bobbie Jo Thibideau said her son Zach hasn't contacted family and friends or even picked up his paycheck since last week, but it's his last words to one family member, that has her so frightened.

"He told my father if they didn't hear from him by tomorrow morning, which would have been Friday morning, to call the cops,” Thibideau said.

It has been nearly a week since 20-year-old Zachary Poirier made that ominous request, as he left his grandfather's home on foot, in Enfield. He was last seen on Jan. 5.

"Nobody really knows what happened, we just know that he walked out,” Thibideau said. "This is every mother's worst nightmare, and I’m hoping he's just hanging out with friends, but this is so unlike him."

Thibideau said the last cellphone tower ping was on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. in the Luster Lane area, and it was deep in the woods.

She said police searched the area but didn’t see any sign of Poirier.

Police issued a Silver Alert and indicated Poirier may have a gun that also recently came up missing from his grandfather’s home.

"This is the weirdest situation that we've ever had to encounter with Zachary, it's out of character for him,” Poirier said.

Investigators said they have been following up on some leads, but they are asking anyone with information on Zach’s whereabouts to contact police.

